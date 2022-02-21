Last week I received a written letter from Mark Farmer, Clatskanie's PUD manager. Mr. Farmer was responding to my voicemail concerning NEXT ENERGY.
In my voicemail, I expressed my concern that the PUD would publish a magazine expressing such a glowing review concerning NEXT ENERGY. In Marc's response he assured me the article was not an endorsement but rather a "human interest" story; really?
Mr. Farmer felt in his letter the PUD article was not "an endorsement nor was it a supportive article." Really, then why would the magazine front cover feature Christopher Efrid instead of a picture of the Odessa superfund site he was involved in?
I have said it before and I will say it again, Next Energy is the next ENRON and Chrisopher Efrid is the next Bernie Madoff.
Russell Spaulding
Clatskanie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.