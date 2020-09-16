I visited The Chronicle office a couple of months ago to have a conversation with your staff about my complete frustration with the Oregon Employment Department and its lack of interest and dedication as to my attempts to file for unemployment.
I had been going through a challenging process, four and five phone calls a day to the state with nothing but busy or disconnected signals. I also sent emails to the state. I tried to use the online website three times it kept kicking me out and freezing my computer. I even went so far as to mail registered letters. Absolutely no response from the state of Oregon in four and a half months.
Your staff suggested I call Brad Witt's office and see if they could help in some way to expedite the matter. After I called Brad Witt's office, a representative from the State Unemployment Division called me. About a week later I went to my post office box and it was crammed with letters from the Oregon Employment Division and in those letters were 26 checks.
Brad Witt cares about the people of Columbia County. If you are having a hard time with your unemployment or any issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as food or other assistance programs, do yourself a favor and get a hold of Brad Witt's office, his office number in Salem is 503-986-1431.
I'm amazed. A politician that actually works for the people.
Charles Schreiner
St. Helens
