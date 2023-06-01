It is past time for Republican Senators to return to work and finish the people’s business.
Throughout the state, and in Senator Suzanne Weber’s 16th District, Oregonians are sick and tired of Republican politicians shutting down the government every time there is proposed legislation with which they don’t agree.
Regarding HB 2002 and the reason for their walkout, the majority of Oregonians want freedom for reproductive health care choices. They want freedom for gender affirming health care. These are the values of the majority of the people in this state, and we have elected a majority of representatives who agree with these values.
Further, Oregonians of all political stripes want Republicans to show up for work, which is why we overwhelmingly passed Measure 113 last November, which penalizes legislators for walking off the job.
Democracy does not work when the minority shuts down the democratic process. Whether it’s denying election results, or holding the nation’s economy hostage over the debt ceiling, or not showing up to keep government running, Republican politicians have to stop kicking over the sandcastle like petulant children every time their ideas are not accepted.
It is time for the Republican Senators in Oregon to grow up, show up, and take responsibility for running the government of this state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.