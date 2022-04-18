We live in a critical and transitional time. One where we must bravely face the uncertainty that immediate threats such as climate change have on our collective future.
It is with that in mind that I write in support of NEXT Renewable Fuels’ renewable diesel project at Port Westward.
We must focus our attention and efforts on securing green jobs like those afforded by this project in our community. These are jobs our young people can secure as apprenticeships to build into union-backed careers. Family-wage jobs that local workers deserve, and that will help minimize the climate impacts of our members’ typical, out-of-county commutes. Jobs that will put Oregon on the renewable fuels map. Jobs that will make future generations proud, while equipping the current generation with opportunities to stand on the right side of a concerning climate history.
Our community has a unique opportunity to usher in a new wave of green fuel solutions, starting with this renewable diesel facility, and we should embrace it. Both for the sustainability of our planet and also for the sustainability of our local economy.
Rarely does doing what’s right for the community and the environment come together in a singular project, but that’s what’s happening with the NEXT Renewable Fuels project. There is no reason to stand in the way of a project with such a direct and positive impact on green job prospects and the environment.
I urge you to support NEXT.
Paul Philpott
Rainier
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.