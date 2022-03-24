Two members of the best Clatskanie boys basketball team in school history of 1954 have passed away.
Both were good players around the basket as both were 6’2” rebounders.
Lew Harrison was All-State player who continued his playing at Lewis and Clark College. Very little is known about his career that took him to the state of Washington and into Germany.
Don Baisley attended Oregon Institute of Technology (OIT) to prepare for a career in business machines. Don started his career with Bouroughs Business Machines. His career took him to various locations in the United States. The latter part of his career was spent with Unisytems as a troubleshooter to repair major computer systems around the world.
Don resided in Michigan. Don’s wife, Mary Lou, is a Clatskanie graduate.
Both guys have left our society and particularly Clatskanie should be proud of what they accomplished in their careers. Both were great players and good human beings.
Larry Hermo
Captain of the 1954 Clatskanie Team
Milwaukie, OR
