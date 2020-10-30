I’m voting for Casey Garrett. If you have ever had the privilege to meet Casey you would do the same. Casey grew up in this area and understands the working families who live here. He has extensive public and private sector experience and understands the importance of small businesses and our larger industries. The countless hours he gives back to this community is just a small part of what makes him more than qualified for this position. I fear that some of the current leadership may have ambitions that parallel those of the politicians in larger cities. We need to distance ourselves from them, and vote out those who do not put our community values first. Casey will work hard for us, with us, and keep our county the best place to live.
Ben Eidem
St. Helens
