Something I’ve noticed everyone agrees on is that big money in campaign finance is bad. There is a way to combat big money in politics: Do your research. Instead of voting for the familiar face you’ve become accustomed to seeing on political signs, or an ‘R’ or ‘D’ next to their name, check out the candidates. Take for example our race for judge of the Circuit Court, 19th District, Position 3.
Michael Clarke, clearly has an extensive campaign budget with street signs and a snappy Facebook page. Meanwhile the incumbent, Jenefer Grant does not. Clarke won the primary by less than 1%, despite having relatively little trial experience for someone running to be a judge. Sure, he’s a local guy. But is he the guy just because he speaks platitudes like, things aren’t right, and, we can do better? Jenefer Grant has been an attorney since 1992. She began practicing law in Columbia County in 1996 and has been serving as our judge since 2007 (almost as long as Clarke has been an attorney), developing relationships with county stakeholders like the sheriff’s office, and the juvenile department, working to settle cases to avoid costly and drawn-out trials, and, has endorsements from people who really know what it’s all about.
So who’s the best for the job? Money in politics works. Our only defense is to make educated decisions ourselves. Vote with your brain, not your gut, bearing in mind the contents of each.
H. Weston Drumheller
Warren
