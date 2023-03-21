There are no statewide elections in Oregon for May of 2023, but we have local elections to look forward to.
There are no statewide elections in Oregon for May of 2023, but we have local elections to look forward to.
Casting a ballot for Port Commissioners is probably one of the most important elections decisions you can make this year.
I have a personal favorite candidate that I would like to promote as a Commissioner, Greg Pettit. Greg is an extraordinary person.
The Port of Columbia County is responsible for millions and perhaps even billions of dollars in new jobs and businesses for our county. Port Commissioners play a very important role in what new businesses establish themselves here.
Greg is a former Manager and Administrator for the State of Oregon. He has been part of the National Governor’s Association task force on Non-Point Source Pollution, U.S. Department of Interior National Water Monitoring Council, and Oregon Ocean Policy Advisory Committee.
Greg is smart, personable, and capable. He is a person who cares about his neighbors, his community and our State.
Don’t let anyone fool you. The Port election is a very important election. We need to be sure that we elect the very best people for this job. Greg Pettit is by far our best choice.
Please remember him when you vote in May.
Bill Eagle
St. Helens
