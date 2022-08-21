Today as I watched the news I was dumbfounded.
For our current worthless President Joe Biden to green light a raid at a former President's home speaks volumes. This is nothing more than to discredit President Trump.
At this point if you are a Democrat who voted for Joe Biden, you should be embarrassed. Come November, the worthless Democrats in Washington will be decimated. I encourage every voting citizen to vote Republican.
Our current President cannot even string 2 sentences together without stumbling. As far as I am concerned, our current President is an embarrassment, along with his cocaine and pornography-addicted son.
Russell Spaulding
Columbia County
