I do not write my opinion very often but I believe I need to do so now. I was reading through the voters pamphlet we received last week.
The race for Columbia County Commissioner, Position 1, is between Brandee Dudzic and incumbent Margaret Magruder.
Ms. Dudzic seems to be well educated and very well informed in regards to the county and to the job of commissioner. She has two degrees from Portland State University, including a masters in conflict resolution. She served in the Oregon Army National Guard as a combat medic. She is the co-founder and executive director of Repatriate Our Patriots. That is one heck of a background. Dudzic has 13 endorsements in the voters pamphlet. Please join me in voting for someone with fresh ideas who apparently does not plan on making politics a lifelong ambition - Brandee Dudzic, Position 1, Columbia County Board of Commissioners.
The Magruder name, on the other hand, has been involved in politics as far back as I can remember. She has three endorsements: NW Oregon Labor Council; #Timberunity; and the Mayor of Vernonia. She is a current commissioner and is self-employed.
I suggest you check the website at www.movingforwardcolumbiacounty.com for further information on Magruder. Vote smart. Vote for Brandee Dudzic.
Ed Whitney
St. Helens
