I am writing to encourage everybody to vote for Brandee Dudzic for Columbia County Commissioner, Position 1. With all the news about the poor leadership, toxic work environment and culture of secrecy in our county, I think we are all ready for a change.
It’s pretty telling that the union for the employees of the Columbia County Courthouse chose to endorse Brandee, even though her opponent’s office is in the courthouse. This is also the union that represents the employees of the road department, another department that has been affected by mismanagement within the county. AFSME Local 697 has endorsed Brandee Dudzic for County Commissioner because they trust that she will have the safety and wellbeing of county employees in mind when making policy.
Brandee is the fresh face we need here in Columbia County. She is not beholden to anyone but her constituents— she doesn’t take gas, coal, oil or timber money. If you want an elected official that actually cares about you and your family, elect Brandee Dudzic for County Commissioner.
Rebekah Mathers BSN RN
St. Helens
