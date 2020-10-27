As a parent in Columbia County, I look to a candidate’s platform on children, schools, and childcare as vitally important when deciding how I will vote in local elections. This election cycle, I have been dismayed that there has been little discussion from most candidates about our children. Brandee Dudzic is the only candidate that I have seen with an actual, substantial plan to invest in our youth.
It is important to me that I am being represented in government by someone who understands the challenges faced by parents today, especially during this time of COVID. Brandee is a mother of three children ranging in age from elementary school to college. I know that her own experiences and challenges as a working mother will be a driving force when it comes to making policy that affects working families. She is endorsed by the Oregon Working Families Party for this reason.
It is essential to the prosperity of our county that our families and children have safe and stable housing. Brandee will address our homelessness crisis by advocating for the creation of a youth drop-in center and present solutions for affordable housing. Please join me in voting for Brandee Dudzic for Columbia County Commissioner, position 1.
Sarah Kotkins
St. Helens
