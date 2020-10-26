I am writing to encourage folks to vote for Brandee Dudzic for Columbia County Commissioner, Position 1. I am a retired 911 operator and I know what it takes to make a community safe.
Brandee’s passion for investing in our youth and most vulnerable community members will pay huge dividends. I was so touched when Brandee opened up the law library for unsheltered folks on a snowy night before the warming shelter had opened. We need more elected officials that lead with empathy and compassion.
Brandee has given to her community and her country as well, serving in the National Guard as an army field medic. They learn how to help others under some of the most grueling circumstances possible, putting their lives at risk to save others. She has learned to sacrifice for the greater good. But Brandee is more than just a good and kind person, she is highly intelligent and extremely hard working.
Any person who can work full time, while obtaining her master’s degree and raising three kids has the multitasking skills needed to be successful in government. Brandee’s degrees are in social science and conflict resolution. I can’t think of any better expertise to have as an elected official than the study of relationships and resolving conflict.
I hope you will join me in voting for Brandee Dudzic for County Commissioner, Position 1.
Georgiana Gordon
St. Helens
