We are a group of local men, women and children promoting the health and well being of Clatskanie with a platform for the local voice. We support and encourage local health and wellness through public education and shared ideas.
We call for the lifting of all Covid related mandates, including school and business closures/limited attendance and capacity, wearing of facial coverings, event cancellations, social distancing or any other freedom that is our inherent right as human beings and global citizens.
We especially advocate for freedom and well being for our local children and elderly population.
Would you like to share what your experience has been during Covid this past year?
Going forward, what would you like to see happen in our community?
In peace, health and happiness for all,
Healthy Clatskanie
Association
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.