As you have probably heard, the annual Clatskanie Heritage Days celebration is back. After this two-year break many volunteers are stepping up to help get this fun, family event going.
The Strut Your Mutt and More pet show will be part of the Heritage Days celebration. This is a fun pet show like no other. Strut Your Mutt and More gives anyone who has a four-legged pet of any kind the opportunity to show off their furry friend. It doesn’t even have to be your pet. The animals are judged on a wide variety of silly categories such as longest tail, longest ears, best costume, owner look-alike and more.
It’s all just good fun.
Here’s how you can help: We need prizes. Any donation you can make is appreciated and helpful. Some suggested prize items are pet toys, treats, leashes, collars and pet store gift certificates. Literally anything for a pet is wonderful. Of course, money is always welcome, too, and the Strut Your Mutt committee will be able to buy prizes to fill any gaps.
We are the Kiwanis Club of Clatskanie and we appreciate your help. To donate and for more information, call 503-728-4248.
Debi Borgstrom
Chairperson
