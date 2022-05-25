Russel Spaulding was quite critical of City Manager Greg Hinkelman over the homeless problems.
I can assure you that these comments are out of line. Greg has worked with law enforcement and our other resources to do the best he can to fine help for these people. They can refuse help and that most commonly is the case. Pan handling is protected as free speech and the law states that they have the right to be in public spaces.
As far as his criticism of me, I will accept that. It is my job as an the elected Mayor to come up with ideas to end this problem and I have not. I will work the best I can with the council so we can do a better job of handling this problem.
The city has in the past has found help for many of the homeless people that come to Clatskanie, but new faces appear, it is a never ending problem, that we work on, with great effort.
I can assure the people of Clatskanie that you have one of the finest staffs anywhere.
We can be very proud of the public works employees and every member of the staff.
Russel is not a resident of Clatskanie but has always been welcome to our council meetings and his concerns have always been given the upmost attention by city council. It is easy to understand Russel's frustration, but it is not right to take it out on undeserving people.
Mayor Bob Brajcich
Clatskanie
