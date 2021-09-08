The office of Sheriff of Columbia County has limited powers and authority.
Such do not include the decision-making power to determine whether or not our governor’s mandates are constitutional or not. A sheriff cannot elevate his authority to act like our Supreme Court.
The example Sheriff Pixley is setting for our population in just deciding a governor’s mandate is not enforceable is detrimental to an organized society.
Columbia County needs a new sheriff.
Stanley E. Erickson
Portland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.