Watching the stream of people returning their ballots to the courthouse is an uplifting sight. Voting is the opportunity to make necessary change.
It is time for a change. Voters in Columbia County possess common sense and can determine fact from spin. Michael T. Clarke possesses the qualities of integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and excellence in his service to others.
Michael is an involved member of the community and will continue to build relationships in a positive manner. Communication with the County Commissioners, colleagues, employees and community partners needs to come from a place of integrity and respect with a commitment to understanding that the community expects us to be professional.
It is often difficult to change the status quo but Columbia County deserves the best. Michael has acted with respect and integrity professionally and personally at all times. He is intelligent, energetic, a successful business owner, a proud member of the community, and most importantly, will be a role model for professionalism.
Cathleen B. Callahan
Hillsboro
