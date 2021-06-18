For years my wife and I have received consistent information from our OSU County Extension Agent, Chip Bubl.
Over the years, he has served this county extremely well with his knowledge and expertise which many may take for granted. Whether a backyard gardener, farmer, producer, forester, etc., he deals with a myriad of questions or problems which most of us encounter in our daily lives, both in urban and rural areas. No matter the size of the property, whether a small yard or forty acres, Chip responds to questions or concerns quickly and enthusiastically.
In every edition of “Country Living”, the OSU Extension newsletter, there is a wealth of information that is timely, relative, accurate, easy to understand, and sophisticated enough to satisfy all readers.
We always look forward to the pages describing a host of topics seldom, if ever, disclosed anywhere. We are well served in Columbia County by a conscientious trusted professional who is a credit to his agency.
Thank you Chip for your outstanding service to most, if not all, residents.
Paul and Judy Nys, Rainier
