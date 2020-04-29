The Clatskanie Chamber would like to invite you to a Virtual Candidate Forum!
We partnered with the Rainier Chamber of Commerce to host a Virtual Candidate Forum, since we are not able to hold the in person event that was originally planned.
Check out the Rainier Chamber YOUTUBE channel to watch the videos of the participating candidates for the upcoming May 2020 Election for Columbia County Commissioner & November State Representative District #31 race.
Link to the YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuUeCdP_BzkrgpSqumYOUrg…
Our chambers wanted to provide our members and community a platform to hear from each participating candidate.
We asked the candidates two questions, and to tell us why we should vote for them.
#1- "In 1999, both Washington and Oregon stepped away from replacing the Lewis & Clark Bridge After completing limited seismic upgrades, the bridge still operates at over designed capacity. With the traffic congestion in Portland, more and more traffic is now traveling across the bridge and along the Highway 30 corridor. What steps would you take to ameliorate the traffic impacts to the county that have increased over the past 6 years?
#2- When you are up for re-election in four years what will your constituents and colleagues say were your three top successes?
Columbia County Commissioner, Position #1
- Margaret Magruder
- Wayne Mayo
- Tricia Stockwell
- Brandee Dudzic
Columbia County Commissioner, Position #3
- Alex Tardiff
- Casey Garrett
- Jeanne Correll
State Representative District #31
- Brian Stout
- Brad Witt
Please be sure to check out these informative videos. You may also find a link to the Rainier Chamber YouTube Channel on their Facebook page event.
Thank you,
Sarah Johnson
Clatskanie Chamber Secretary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.