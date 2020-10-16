While it’s not often that I write a memorandum in support of a tax levy, this is one of those times. The Rainier Cemetery District has the ongoing responsibility for maintaining and operating a long list of cemeteries in the Rainier and Clatskanie areas. This includes selling plots and digging holes as necessary and pushing all the paper needed for the operation. However, the overwhelming task is the maintenance: mowing the lawns and tending to the weeds and other landscaping features, as well as fixing the fences, dealing with vandalism and stray cars that seem to regularly break through the fence and bash up the Woodbine Cemetery (adjacent to the Beaver Valley Grange).
Lately, when the district was passing the hat to raise money for the restoration of some historic monuments in a number of cemeteries, a less publicized request came around for a new seat for the riding lawnmower because it was badly needed and the district didn’t have the funding to pay for it. While I expect government districts to run a tight financial ship, that expectation doesn’t go so far as to expect the one person trying to do it all for many cemeteries to sit on a board for a seat while mowing in high gear.
The time has come for us to join together and approve the modest tax levy requested by the Rainier Cemetery District so they can do what needs done.
Robert P. Van Natta
Rainier
