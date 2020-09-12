It is with great dismay that I heard of the suggested plan of allowing OHV rallies to be held at Camp Wilkerson.
I am adamantly opposed to such a plan. There are very few equestrian-safe locations remaining in our area. Oregon Equestrian Trails, of which I am a member, has spent many, many hours and a significant amount of funds over the past twenty years developing and maintain Camp Wilkerson’s equestrian trails.
Those beautiful and peaceful trails will not be able to be returned to their present state once motorized traffic is allowed. Anyone who lives in this area can see how trails are affected by wheels – the deep ruts left cannot be returned to their natural state without repeated filling (as dirt settles again and again). Once narrow, pristine trails are widened for race use they can’t be “unwidened,” either.
Once two-wheeled races are allowed at Wilkerson, it will be a bell that can’t be un-rung. People will bring their motorcycles there spontaneously on non-official weekends. Who do you expect to police the trails for unauthorized use?
The beauty of Wilkerson is absolutely irreplaceable for the many horseback riders, hikers, horse and non-horse campers and dog-walkers who use it presently. Greed must not be allowed to ruin one of our natural outdoor wonders. Camp Wilkerson’s trails must remain untouched by motorized vehicles.
Nancy Abell
Rainier
