I received an email from Clatskanie city attorney that I must retract my statements in the letter to the editorial board or face legal action.
In the letter I was told to make a public apology. This is my public apology for offending anyone on the city council, Greg Hinkelman and lastly our disgraced former mayor Diane Pohl.
The last time I checked, we live in a free country with free speech. I again apologize for any hurt feelings Greg Hinkelman and the council have.
I encourage all citizens reading my letter to attend the monthly city council meetings. The dog and pony show at city hall needs to end.
Russell Spaulding
