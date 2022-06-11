As a longtime resident of Columbia County, and communications manager for a large paper manufacturer employing 600 people, it brings me great hope to see NEXT’s renewable diesel project gain traction.
Not only is the project good for our local economy – we’re talking thousands of green, union-backed construction jobs as well as hundreds of long-term green jobs during operation! – but it’s also great for the environment and our community.
NEXT is going through all of the rigorous permitting required and receiving all of the necessary approvals at each stage of the process. Bravo to NEXT! And bravo to the thousands of local supporters that weighed in on the air permit. This is a great project for our area and the most recent approval from the Oregon Department of State Lands highlights that this is a perfect project for Port Westward.
We’re lucky to have an industrial site that is suitable for this type of development, the political will to support it, a responsible corporation to drive it forward, and the community backing to make it possible.
Let’s accelerate this momentum by continuing to support NEXT and the efforts to build a green fuel project here!
Diane Dillard
St. Helens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.