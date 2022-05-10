As a future neighbor of the proposed NEXT Renewables renewable diesel facility I want to share some of the reasons why I support it:
We need good jobs here. NEXT is working to establish apprenticeship opportunities and union-backed, green jobs for the site. This means you can earn quality wages while you learn on the job and build your career.
We need to move away from fossil fuels. Renewable diesel that the facility produces will create an emissions saving of 7 million tons of CO2 annually – that’s equivalent to removing more than 1 million cars from the road every year.
We need good corporate citizens. NEXT is working with our local school district to ensure that the wetland restoration piece of the project (creating nearly 500 acres of new habitat) will provide hands-on learning experiences for our students.
Columbia County deserves good jobs. We deserve to be at the forefront of green fuel solutions and the emerging green fuels industry. We deserve industry partnerships that go beyond the bottom line and support our teachers and classrooms while also supporting a biodiverse environment. It’s a clear triple win for our community.
We deserve this exciting new development. Let’s rally behind it.
Fred Schondebare
Clatskanie
