God forbid your daughter is found dead in a ditch less than 400 feet from home. When she is, you need to know the truth.

This is our story of a failed investigation for Sarah Zuber. From the beginning, Sarah’s suspicious death investigation was handled incompetently. When asking even the simplest question, “Who is in charge?”, we were stonewalled. The truth is nobody was in charge.

