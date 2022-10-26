God forbid your daughter is found dead in a ditch less than 400 feet from home. When she is, you need to know the truth.
This is our story of a failed investigation for Sarah Zuber. From the beginning, Sarah’s suspicious death investigation was handled incompetently. When asking even the simplest question, “Who is in charge?”, we were stonewalled. The truth is nobody was in charge.
Because no trained special investigative crime team is available in Columbia County, Sarah’s case suffered a plethora of mishaps, missed opportunities, miscommunication, half completed interviews, and lost evidence. We trusted the Columbia County Sheriff’s office. We were continuously given different names as point of contact. Each pointing the finger at the next. We were told outrageous lies regarding evidence, obvious injuries, and even involvement with FBI. Then, we were left hanging, with no returned phone calls and emails for months. Ultimately left with no answers, Sarah never received a wide and comprehensive investigation.
Make no mistake. Columbia County is growing. There will be more daughters killed. There will be more families in mourning. Your families should not have to suffer again and again. If something happens to your loved one, you deserve the most capable team of investigators, as well as competent and continuous communication with your Sheriff.
Please vote for a Sheriff who will take responsibility, who will go the extra mile to get things done. Please vote for Terry Massey for Columbia County Sheriff.
