Kevin Hendrick’s column on broken news was good commentary on the mostly sad state of broadcast news sources. Unfortunately, he missed giving credit to one of the very few fact-based and straight forward news programs left imo. PBS NewsHour.
The professional and refreshing journalists who report the news on PBS, without the silliness and conspiratorial laced tirades of MSNBC, Fox, Newsmax, and others, is a model for how news programs should be. I’ll add Christiane Amanpour’s program on PBS. While she also works at CNN, her wonderful hour long show on PBS is a lesson for journalists on how the job should be done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.