The decision of the Oregon School Athletics Association (OSAA) to place Clatskanie Middle/High School on probation for alleged “racist slurs” during a girls’ basketball game in December despite the lack of evidence and based only on unfounded accusations by the De LaSalle High School community is an appalling example of “wokism” run amuck.
Film of the game clearly shows that it was a De LaSalle player harassing a Clatskanie player, not the opposite. Two De LaSalle players were ousted from the game because of rough play and bad sportsmanship. There was nothing said about racial slurs at a meeting of coaches and referees immediately following the game, which ended with 30 seconds left on the clock because of the behavior of De LaSalle players. The allegations against the Clatskanie girls team, the winner of three consecutive state championships, didn’t surface until the next day, when a De LaSalle parent went before the TV news cameras.
The De LaSalle community specifically targeted by name one Clatskanie player, who was the victim of reverse racist slurs by a De LaSalle player, and who subsequently was traumatized by hundreds of “hate” emails containing death threats. Ironically, that player has a mixed race family heritage.
The Clatskanie community has been slandered and libeled by these false allegations. The decision announced this week by the OSAA amounts to further defamation. The OSAA, the De LaSalle administration and community ought to be ashamed. Our society as a whole needs to be awakened to the truth and to the existence of racism that runs both ways.
Deborah Steele Hazen is a Clatskanie resident.
