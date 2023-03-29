In February, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) dropped a bomb on my community.
They announced their draft Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) for state forests would result in a 34% reduction in harvests beginning next year—a reduction that would likely last for the next 70 years. On March 7 I left home before the sun came up to travel to Corvallis to make sure the Board of Forestry understood just how bad the proposed HCP would be for me, my family, and our business.
My name is Harold Kottre. I am an employee of a small, family-owned logging company in Tillamook.
Kottre Tree Farms was founded over 30 years ago by my father and uncle. Today, these two men along with me, my brother, a cousin, and 20 others work side-by-side to move wood safety and sustainably from the forest to local mills. Our annual payroll exceeds $1.4 million, and we provide paid sick leave, vacation, and full family health benefits. The average age of our employees is 34. I mention this because these are truly family wage jobs. Most of our employees support kids who attend local schools. We also subcontract with around 15 other small businesses in the community. Last year these businesses received $2 million from Kottre Tree Farms alone—work we were able to provide because of state forest timber harvests.
Kottre Tree Farms logs almost exclusively on state land. The current HCP will likely destroy our family business and leave people unemployed. For logging families, the equipment we purchase and maintain is also our retirement. This HCP will destroy my father’s and my uncle’s retirement as logging equipment is so specific it won’t have value in other industries. The same goes for workers like me. The skills we have developed through years in the woods will be pretty useless to other industries. After years of hard work, we’d be forced to start at the bottom all over again.
All politics aside, the government’s goal isn’t to destroy livelihoods, increase wildfire frequency or severity, or contribute to raising housing costs. We have a lot of middle ground between protecting endangered species and maintaining our timber economy. The Board of Forestry just needs the will to find it.
I don’t envy the position the Board finds itself in. While some seem to have their minds made up already, I still have hope that a couple are willing to listen and learn. That is why I stood before the Board of Forestry and asked them to take action to develop a new HCP that has a more equity for rural communities and businesses.
