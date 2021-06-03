Congratulations to the class of 2021.
We are proud of all of you and how far you’ve come and we know you will go far after high school. You have met the challenge of learning and growing during this pandemic. Graduation is not the end but the beginning of another chapter in your young lives. Treasure your memories, friendships, success, and even the challenges as you celebrate this milestone in your life.
Over the years, you have grown and developed and we have enjoyed watching you become more and more independent. You will find your place in our world. As you have been spending more time with friends and activities remember your families are learning how to let go. Be mindful of the love, joy, and even fear they are feeling.
Remember as you journey out into the world that, whatever path you choose, work hard, laugh often, embrace a goal, play, and make the most of every moment. Embrace the next stage. Seize the opportunity to live a wonderful life.
As Dr. Seuss said, “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose. You’re on your own. And you know what you know. You are the one who’ll decide where to go.”
My best to you Clatskanie graduates and remember, “There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind.” C.S. Lewis
Go Tigers!
Cathy Hurowitz is the Clatskanie School District Superintendent. She may be reached at 503-728-0587.
