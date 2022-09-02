As you may know, it is a changing and somewhat challenging time for small businesses across our communities.
The work we’re doing and the feedback we’re receiving tell the story that many of our Oregon small businesses are once again facing challenges due to the current economic downturn.
Pressed with tough decisions on how to move forward, business owners are turning to the Oregon Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for support.
SBDC Adviser Arnie Hendricks is a subject matter expert on financial management for small businesses and recently shared some insight on the pressing issues facing our Oregon small business economy today.
“The current economic climate appears to be softening after a partial rebound from the difficult time for many companies in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic," Hendricks said. "The issues with supply chains are still lingering, and the lack of available labor is making it difficult for many companies to recover to their pre-COVID levels of revenue and profitability. This is now compounded by the inflationary costs of many materials that are difficult to pass on to customers through increased prices.”
These economic hardships are requiring business owners to take a hard look at their current financials and operational status and make decisions accordingly—and many are reaching out to the Oregon SBDC for guidance. We’re also experiencing an uptick in succession planning requests from business owners who are nearing retirement.
Succession planning is a crucial next step for many but requires proper planning. Oregon SBDC succession planning services help guide business owners through the many stages of planning and executing, including:
- Creating a documented succession plan
- Working the steps of that plan
- Strategies for maintaining and growing valuation through the process
- Keeping the company in a sellable position
- Preparing for the transition of ownership
- Post-transition planning
The Oregon SBDC is here to help businesses at every stage. If you know of a business that could use these support services, please encourage them to locate a Center in their area and seek out our free advising services.
Mark Gregory is the State Director of the Oregon Small Business Development Center Network of the Oregon SBDC Network.He may be reached at 541-463-5250.
