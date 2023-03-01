There is a Proverb that states, “The first to present his case seems right, till another comes forth to question him.”
The purpose of this letter is to question the veracity of Russel Spaulding’s recent allegations concerning Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman’s perceived disregard for “fiscal responsibility” and need to “evaluate his priorities and put the people of Clatskanie first…”
Our city manager is often maligned and rarely recognized for the value he and his staff bring to the table.
Does not act independently
Let me begin by stating that Mr. Hinkelman does not act independently from the Mayor and City Council. The Council are the policy makers and Mr. Hinkelman implements the policies and decisions of the Council. Regrettably, he often incurs the disfavor and even malice of some citizens, which would be more appropriately aimed at the Council.
As to his “fiscal responsibilities”, the city manager is responsible to present an Annual Budget proposal each year, which is reviewed by the seven-member Council and an additional seven lay persons from the city at large before being passed. Moreover, we are required to have an annual audit of the city finances done by an independent entity. Thanks to Mr. Hinkelman and staff, the audit is handily passed each year.
I would like to highlight just two examples of our Manager’s fiscal conservatism and consideration for “single mothers with children” and “people of Clatskanie” noted in Mr. Spaulding’s letter to the editor.
Diligence and foresight
The first concerns the PERS crisis facing nearly every city in Oregon. Our PERS Unfunded Actuarial Liability (unfunded liability versus payroll) debt was big enough to effectively stall any Capitol Improvement Projects (used to maintain city infrastructure) and possibly send the city deeply into debt over the next 20 years. The debt and the possible consequences were staggering. Through our manager’s diligence and foresight, he proposed that we participate in the State’s Employer Incentive Fund. He scheduled an open meeting with a state representative to answer all our questions and concerns about the program. In short, with a one-time balloon payment matched 25% by the state, the city will save $1,204,900. in payments over the next 20 years. Money that will be available to maintain and continue services in the community.
Secondly and most recently, the city is long overdue for a new wastewater treatment plant. Mr. Hinkleman’s desire to keep our utilities as affordable as possible for the citizens compelled him to seek federal and state funding for this major expenditure. (As opposed to going in debt and passing the costs on to the rate payers.) Conservatively, our sewer and water rates would have doubled and then some. Through his ongoing efforts of lobbying, both in person and via e-mail and phone, he landed $10 million dollars of Federal monies passed through the state for our new plant. Not content with that, he spent numerous hours applying for a State Community Block Development Grant in the amount of $720,000 to pay for the design and engineering of the new plant.
A tightwad
To put it in the vernacular, our city manager is a tightwad. He is committed to keeping our utilities as up to date and affordable as possible and to keep the city out of debt.
In closing, in the Dance of Life we have here on earth, there will always be personality conflicts, disagreements, misjudgments and even mistakes made.
Collectively we are an imperfect lot. Mr Hinkelman, the Mayor and the Council included. But as to Greg Hinkleman’s “fiscal responsibility” and “putting the people of Clatskanie first”… We find him and his staff valuable assets to the City of Clatskanie.
On behalf of the Clatskanie City Council
Gary Jones
Gary Jones is a Clatskanie City Councilor. He may be reached at 503-728-2622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.