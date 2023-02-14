Cultural Center, City Hall Facts

The letter in the Feb.10th issue of The Chief from Russell Spaulding requires some factual corrections.

The historic Clatskanie I.O.O.F. building, now renamed the Clatskanie Cultural Center, is owned and was restored by the all-volunteer Clatskanie Foundation, NOT the City of Clatskanie. The City leases its office space and council chamber from the Foundation which is a non-profit, 501c3 organization founded approximately 25 years ago for the purpose of enhancing the quality of life of the local community with a special emphasis on education.

