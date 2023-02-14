The letter in the Feb.10th issue of The Chief from Russell Spaulding requires some factual corrections.
The historic Clatskanie I.O.O.F. building, now renamed the Clatskanie Cultural Center, is owned and was restored by the all-volunteer Clatskanie Foundation, NOT the City of Clatskanie. The City leases its office space and council chamber from the Foundation which is a non-profit, 501c3 organization founded approximately 25 years ago for the purpose of enhancing the quality of life of the local community with a special emphasis on education.
Since that time, the Foundation has awarded approximately $400,000 in scholarships to local students, as well as acting as a vehicle through which freewill donations may be raised for other worthwhile community projects. The Foundation currently awards between $40,000 and $50,000 per year in scholarships, and manages over $600,000 in perpetual scholarship funds donated by local individuals and families which will continue to help local students seek post-secondary education and training for many, many years to come.
In 2005, the Clatskanie Foundation was notified that it would receive a $500,000 bequest from the estate of C. Keith Birkenfeld, a descendant of local pioneers, but that the funds had to be used for a “bricks and mortar” capital improvement project, not scholarships. After long consideration and research, the all-volunteer Clatskanie Foundation board of directors agreed to use those funds to purchase the then-derelict and ramshackle former I.O.O.F. (Independent Order of Odd Fellows) building, built in 1926, and begin its restoration. The original $500,000 was used for purchase of the building, an engineering study, and facade restoration including seismic reinforcement. Seismic upgrades to the rest of the building were completed during the second phase of construction.
Foundation volunteers then began a fundraising drive for the reconstruction of the interior. The following grants were received from private non-profit foundations: $500,000 from the C. Keith Birkenfeld Memorial Trust at the Seattle Foundation, $500,000 from the Ford Family Foundation;, $295,000 from the Meyer Memorial Trust; $250,000 from the Murdoch Charitable Trust; $90,000 from the Collins Foundation; $50,000 from the Oregon Community Foundation; $30,000 from the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation, and $25,000 from the Wollenberg Foundation. We also received a $200,000 bequest from the estate of Dr. Charles Grayson, and several hundred thousand dollars worth of donations in money and in-kind services from local businesses, organizations, and families. The glass panels in the lobby of the Clatskanie Cultural Center list those who donated $1,000 or more. Additionally there are approximately 175 seat plaques in the Birkenfeld Theatre for which individuals and families paid $250 each. The only public (taxpayer) money received or asked for during that fundraising drive was a $2,000 grant from the Columbia County Cultural Coalition, which comes from the State of Oregon Cultural Trust.
Knowing that the City of Clatskanie was facing major issues with its city hall next door to the Clatskanie Cultural Center/I.O.O.F., the Foundation and the City negotiated a deal - well-publicized and detailed in The Chief at the time and discussed at public meetings - that the Foundation would build office space and a meeting room (council chambers) for the city in the Cultural Center.
The old city hall was partly a cement block building that was constructed in the 1950s for two employees, and partly a converted fire truck garage. It’s roof leaked, it did not have enough office space, it was moldy and had ventilation problems, it was not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and it contained asbestos. The City did not have funds to fix it nor to build a new city hall.
The agreement between the City of Clatskanie and the Clatskanie Foundation provides that the City would receive 30 years of occupancy in a 2,600 square foot suite of offices, including the city council chambers, in exchange for the donation of the property where the old city hall stood and its parking lot, plus $175,000. That $175,000 did not come from water and/or sewer fees nor did it come from property taxes paid by City of Clatskanie residents. It came from a reimbursement to the sponsors of the Lower Columbia Maritime Enterprise Zone of which the City of Clatskanie is one. That reimbursement was paid by Georgia-Pacific Corporation which had received a tax exemption on a new paper machine at the Wauna Mill, but had failed to meet the increased employment requirements of the enterprise zone agreement.
The Clatskanie Foundation’s restoration fund paid the costs of tearing down the old city hall, including asbestos abatement, and paving and landscaping the parking lot. The City provides water and garbage service to the building. The City pays for the electricity it uses; the Reach the Stars dance studio, which rents the building’s ground floor retail space from the Foundation, pays its electricity, and the Foundation pays for the electricity in the rest of the building. The City moved into the Clatskanie Cultural Center in the summer of 2015. There are still over 22 years left before the City will have to pay anything more for its office space. When the current agreement expires in 2045, a new agreement will need to be negotiated between the Clatskanie Foundation and the City of Clatskanie.
The only public money used in the restoration of the previously derelict I.O.O.F. hall was the $2,000 grant from the Columbia County Cultural Trust, and that $175,000 from the Georgia-Pacific tax abatement reimbursement plus the value of the lot that contained the asbestos/mold contaminated old city hall and its crumbling parking lot. The city retains ownership of the police station.
The Birkenfeld Theatre in the Clatskanie Cultural Center is managed by the Clatskanie Arts Commission which brings high-quality professional performers to the theater at ticket costs much less than audiences would pay for the same performances elsewhere. The 175-seat theater and the 2,400 square foot ballroom are available for a fee to the general public for meetings, weddings, banquets, dances, memorial services, non-profit movies, etc. The fees go towards covering the costs of operating the building. In the past 7 1/2 years since the building opened in late August of 2015, hundreds of events enhancing the life of the community have been held there.
To summarize: the Clatskanie Foundation owns the Clatskanie Cultural Center and paid for its restoration with freewill donations from private foundations, businesses, organizations, families, and individuals. The City of Clatskanie leases its 2,600 square foot suite of offices and council chamber from the Foundation and has prepaid for 30 years what amounts to approximately $486 in rent per month, at zero cost to city water and sewer payers. The elected city councilors and mayor were the ones who approved the plan for the new “City Hall,” not City Manager Greg Hinkelman, although he agreed that it was and continues to be a very good deal for the city.
Additionally, the center of our community now has an attractive, historic, useful building, rather than a derelict eyesore.
In response to Mr. Spaulding’s comments regarding the PUD building, as the former editor/reporter for The Chief, I covered the planning and decision-making for the construction of the building and published many thousands of words as well as photos about it. The decisions were made by the elected PUD board. They could have decided to build a plain entrance and lobby area, but they decided to make it attractive at relatively little extra cost. The construction was completed over two years before Marc Farmer was hired. During Farmer’s first three years at the Clatskanie PUD, costs were cut by $1.4 million dollars and staff was reduced by 14 percent. The building is completely paid for and its architectural style has no impact on current electric rates.
What many people in Clatskanie don’t realize is that in terms of the amount of power sold - because of the huge industrial load from the Wauna Mill and Port Westward - the Clatskanie PUD is the sixth largest public power utility in the state. Because local industries pay the vast majority of the costs associated with the operation of the Clatskanie PUD, including its headquarters, we have the lowest residential electric rates in the state and the 11th lowest in the nation, as well as an attractive, energy-efficient, up-to-date building that meets the operational needs of the utility.
Thank you for this opportunity to present factual information.
Deborah Hazen is the President of the Clatskanie Foundation.
