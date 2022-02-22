During this short Oregon Legislative Session, we have been working on legislation to support Oregon small businesses and working families, while taking steps to drive down the cost of living.
Small businesses
Small businesses and working families are the backbone of Oregon’s economic prosperity, and we need to build an economy that works for them by investing in skills training, while reducing barriers to people starting and expanding small business.
HB 4015 changes the Entrepreneurial Development Loan Fund program administered by Business Oregon by raising the loan amount cap for individual businesses from $100,000 to $1 million. This business development fund helps with financing for business start-ups while they develop new products and markets to grow a healthy, innovative economy. These funds can be used by businesses to purchase or build new facilities, purchase equipment and provide working capital.
HB 4015 received support from Oregon Business and Industry and the Oregon Small Business Development Center Network and passed in the House on a 53-1 vote and is now awaiting a floor vote in the Oregon Senate.
Another piece of legislation to support small business is HB 4075 which was introduced by Rep. Jason Kropf, would make it easier for small businesses that are burglarized to receive restitution. The legislation puts victims first in line for restitution. After the victims are paid in full, convicted criminals would then pay court fines, instead of the current procedure which equally splits any payments between the court and victims.
HB 4075 moved out of the House Committee on Judiciary on a unanimous “Do-Pass” recommendation and is now in the legislature's full Ways and Means Committee awaiting a work session.
Childcare provider support
HB 4005 provides immediate support for childcare providers and continued work on building the Department of Early Learning and Care. Access to child care is essential for working families. Over the years, reliable access to quality, affordable childcare has emerged as a critical issue facing families across Oregon.
It has become even more apparent due to the pandemic that child care is essential so parents can contribute to the overall economy while providing financial security for their families. Testimony in favor of this legislation came from parents, providers, Partners for a Hunger Free Oregon, the Oregon Pediatric Society, Family First Parent Resource Centers, SEIU, AFSCME, the Urban League of Portland and many others.
HB 4005 received a “Do Pass” recommendation on a unanimous, bi-partisan vote in the House Committee on Early Childhood. It is now scheduled for a work session in Ways and Means.
Winter weather
As we continue our February legislative session, Oregon’s temperatures have been plummeting, and the forecast for below-freezing overnight temperatures this week has caused Washington and Multnomah Counties to open warming shelters to the public. Anyone seeking to get out of the elements can call 211 for shelter information in their area.
The immediate need for warming shelters brings up the issue of homelessness, and legislation that has been introduced this session regarding this problem. HB 4123, another bill from Rep. Jason Kropf, funds a coordinated regional response to homelessness in communities across the state.
HB 4123 would provide funding to streamline the work of local organizations working to address the rapid increases in housing instability and houselessness in Oregon. This legislation seeks to coordinate the work of cities and counties, by providing the means to develop a regional approach of unified governance and leadership. This would then be used to coordinate the efforts of various stakeholders, including service providers, faith-based organization, business partners, local government, state advocates and agencies to yield the best possible impacts.
The House Committee on Housing unanimously approved a “Do-Pass” recommendation on HB 4123, and it is now in the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Transportation and Economic Development with a work session scheduled this week.
Moving quickly
We are now half-way through the 2022 legislation session and things will be moving quite quickly in the next few weeks. In order to provide for an orderly move toward adjournment, the rules requiring 48 hours’ notice for an initial public hearing and 24 hours’ notice for all other meetings has been suspended by House Speaker Dan Rayfield. This means if you have concerns or comments about proposed legislation I need to hear from you as quickly as possible.
It is my privilege to represent you in the House of the Representatives, and I look forward to your input as we undertake this important work together.
