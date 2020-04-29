Reopening Oregon
Reopening Oregon’s economy in a deliberate, safe manner is on everyone’s mind, and I was pleased to be joined by Elana Pirtle-Guiney, Legislative Director, Office of Governor Kate Brown for a virtual town hall this week to discuss that important topic.
The Stay Home, Save Lives order has been working, and Oregon has one of the lower rates of infection, and now people are becoming more eager than ever to drop restrictions and get back into the community.
As a first step, the state is going to be allowing non-emergency medical procedures to resume in May. There is still no vaccine or treatment for the novel coronavirus so even when we are able to reopen, it will not be business as usual. We will have fewer closures, but public safety requirements, such as social distancing, will remain in place. Unlike some states, Oregon will consider a regional approach to restarting the economy in rural areas where there are few or no COVID-19 cases.
Clear focus
State health officials are very clear about the components which need to be in place before a phased reopening can occur. They include declining numbers of people with COVID-19 symptoms and active cases. The virus remains in our communities, so when restrictions are lifted, infection rates may surge, and community hospitals must have the capacity to handle an influx of coronavirus patients.
The state must continue our efforts to increase testing capacity, and if someone does contract the virus, contact tracing needs to in place to identify individuals who may have been exposed, and then isolate or quarantine them for an appropriate amount of time.
While Governor Brown is conferring with health and industry experts about reopening the state’s economy, there is no set date for the beginning of easing restrictions. The timeline depends on the virus and infection rates.
Phased approach
Oregon will be using a phased approach, and Phase One will not be business as usual. We will have businesses opening their doors, but social distancing requirements will still be in place, and employees will still need to telework as much as possible.
Whether bars and restaurants can reopen will depend on their environment. If it is an eatery that serves adult beverages, and can appropriately space customers, it may be reopened. Large venues for sporting events will not be allowed in Phase One, but there is consideration for churches and theaters. Vulnerable populations will need to continue to stay at home to avoid exposure.
Town Hall
Participants at this week’s town hall were able to ask many questions, and we had a lively discussion of various topics. Testing was of concern, and why Oregon seems to have low rates of testing. It was explained that private labs have been slow to come on line, but some of the larger drug store chains are planning to implement a drive-thru testing procedure in the coming weeks.
We were asked about the implementation of anti-body testing to determine if someone has been exposed, and is either asymptomatic, or recovered from the virus. While this will be helpful for future research, currently hospitals and medical personnel are concentrating on treating life-threatening cases, and there is no medical evidence that recovery from the virus offers any level of immunity from reinfection.
There have also been questions about Governor Brown’s authority to issue executive orders to address the pandemic, and the duration of these orders. The Governor declared a state of emergency as a public health emergency, giving her the authority as approved by the Oregon Legislature to take any action that might be necessary to protect the public during this health emergency.
There are two ways to terminate the public health emergency, the Governor can issue a proclamation stating that the emergency no longer exists, or the Legislative Assembly can pass a joint resolution terminating the declaration of emergency.
I was so pleased to have Ms. Pirtle-Guiney join us for the town hall, and I would like to be able to assist the Governor by supplying important data needed for the decision making process for reopening our economy.
Be engaged
I would like to hear from House District 31 elected officials, industry groups, and businesses about their capabilities to respond to public safety issues so we can reopen our economy safely and responsibly. This information on risk assessment will be channeled to the Governor’s office in an effort to evaluate the readiness of counties to begin reopening their local businesses.
My Town Hall was such an informative meeting I’m hoping more people will be able to view it. We recorded the Zoom Town Hall virtual meeting, and it’s posted on my Facebook page. Also the good folks at KOHI Radio 1600 am will be replaying the town hall at 9 a.m. Sunday May 2. The show can be streamed by using this link:
https://onlineradiobox.com/us/kohi/
As is the case with many public spaces, the Capitol Building remains closed to the public, but we monitor our email and phone daily, and we are working to assist constituents. If you need help or have an issue or concern regarding a state agency, contact my office and we’ll see what can be done.
Please take care of yourself and each other. Be Safe.
