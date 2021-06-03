What a year it has been!
This has been a year with many unique challenges and for some has been a great struggle. For others it has been a year to perfect independent learning skills while enjoying more family time.
Rainier High School Graduates do have one thing in common though; they have shown their perseverance, grit, and triumph over adversity in order to reach this milestone! If this year has taught us anything, it is that you can do anything you set your mind to.
I am hopeful for our future and that our graduates of today become tomorrow’s business owners, leaders, politicians, teachers, and contributing members of society.
Rainier School District is graduating students from North Columbia Academy and Rainier High School who are dedicated, determined, and goal-oriented. Our graduates have learned many lessons this year that will only support them to achieve great things in the future.
Congratulations graduates. We are so proud of you!
Dr. Joseph Hattrick is the superintendent of the Rainier School District. He may be reached at 503-556-3777.
