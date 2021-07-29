Federal and state health officials are reacting to a disturbing uptick of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta Variant.
Health officials are describing this surge in infections and hospitalizations as a “pandemic among the unvaccinated.”
The Delta Variant is a highly contagious strain of COVID-19, and is now the dominant strain, as tests show that Delta is the cause of 80% of all new COVID-19 infections in Oregon. We have not put the pandemic behind us.
In recent forecasts released by OHSU and the University of Washington, it is predicted that we are heading back to infection and hospitalization levels similar, if not exceeding, last year’s winter peak.
In response to the increasing infections the Oregon Health Authority is recommending universal mask use in public indoor settings throughout Oregon. This recommendation aligns with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that everyone, including fully vaccinated persons, wear a mask in public indoor settings.
The Oregon Health Authority is continuing to call on local community and public health leaders, and businesses to encourage vaccinations and masking to prevent new outbreaks.
The most important thing you can do to protect yourself is to get fully vaccinated, which means if you get the two-dose vaccine you must get both shots and then wait the recommended two-week period for these shots to take effect.
The vaccination rate goal to achieve “herd immunity” is to get 70% of those eligible to be vaccinated. In Columbia County, we are on the low side, with 51% currently vaccinated. People who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are the most at risk for infection. If you would like to schedule an appointment for a vaccination, you can follow this link: COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon
Virtual Town Hall
Next Tuesday, August 3 at 6 p.m. I will be holding a virtual town hall meeting to share information about the 2021 Legislative session. If you are interested in participating, please email me at: Rep.BradWitt@oregonlegislature.gov. We will send you a link to the town hall, and I hope to connect with you there.
Even when I am not in Salem, I’m still working with constituents, community leaders and other elected officials on matters that impact our lives. We check our messages daily, so if you have a concern, comment or need help regarding a state issue or agency, please contact my office. I am honored to represent you in the Oregon House of Representatives, and look forward to hearing from you.
Rep. Brad Witt serves House District 31. He may be reached at:
- Email: Rep.BradWitt@oregonlegislature.gov
- Telephone: 503-986-1431
- 900 Court St NE, H-382, Salem, OR, 97301
- Website: www.oregonlegislature.gov/witt
