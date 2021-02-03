The work of the Oregon Legislative Assembly continues, with committee meetings held virtually and in-person floor sessions.
Pandemic impact
Our work has been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions which has made our efforts even more challenging.
It has been a year since COVID-19 was discovered in our nation, taking the lives of more than 440,000 Americans, and demonstrating our nation’s failure to adequately respond to the worst public health crisis in a century. The United States simply wasn’t prepared to handle a pandemic. Neither was Oregon. So now we play catch-up while our fellow citizens continue to die at an alarming rate.
Vaccines are now available, but their distribution to rural areas has been slow and cumbersome. It doesn’t have to be. As a legislator, one of my roles is to find ways to make Oregon’s agencies more efficient and effective, and I have found that citizens often offer the best ideas on how to accomplish needed improvements.
In this case, my constituent, Dr. Maureen Mays, offered to have her team deliver vaccines in the under-served Columbia County. But we discovered there wasn’t an easy way to do this, or a plan to incorporate volunteers into the vaccine delivery effort. That’s why I’ve worked with Dr. Mays on HB 3087 which will require the Oregon Health Authority to develop a program for volunteer medical professionals to assist during times of health emergencies.
Right now, volunteers could be helping to administer vaccines, in other times they could offer additional services to serve their communities. I will use every opportunity to ensure that my constituents who want a vaccine are able to get one in their local area. This legislation will also make it easier for other rural Oregonians to receive the vaccine, should other rural health providers wish to follow Dr. Mays’ lead. We can’t forget about rural Oregon when it comes to delivering health care.
Vaccine availability gives me hope. But bold leadership, innovative solutions, and partnerships with healthcare provider networks will be required to ensure Oregon is prepared to face this type of health crisis or any other disaster as we move forward.
Bills under review
The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee focused on industrial hemp production last Thursday.
HB 2281 Develops rules for a pilot program and brings Oregon hemp rules into compliance with federal rules.
HB 2284 Establishes an Oregon Hemp Commission under the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
HB 2296 Allows Oregon Department of Agriculture to enter into an agreement to enable law enforcement agency to assist ODA in carrying out certain inspections of industrial hemp.
Oregon’s unique geographic location makes our state the most productive hemp producing region on earth. Hemp has been described as the perfect plant, it can be used for clothing, food and beverages, paper, building supplies, plastics, fuel, and chemical clean-up.
Keeping Oregon in compliance with federal hemp regulations, and growing this expanding industry is supported by individual producers, the Oregon Farm Bureau, Oregon State University’s Global Hemp Innovation Center, OSU Extension, and the OSU Agriculture Experiment Center. But we also must be mindful of enabling our law enforcement partners to be able to inspect industrial hemp operations to ensure they are not subverting the law and growing consumable marijuana plants.
During Tuesday’s House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee meeting we covered a variety of topics, from tsunami building design standards, to marine sanctuary designation requirements, protection and enhancement of our bee population and use of agricultural buildings.
HB 2612 directs the Oregon State Department of Agriculture to develop state grades and standards of quality and identity of unpasteurized butter. This a growing market, with businesses and consumers whose demand for the product outstrips the current supply. The sale of raw butter is legal in states in 11 states including our neighboring states of Idaho and California, and could be a niche market to help producers and the customers they serve.
HB 2548 relates to funding and construction of wildlife corridor road crossings. This can become a good policy and an investment for Oregon Wildlife and travelers on Oregon roads and highways. Among the many groups advocating for these corridors are the Oregon Hunters Association, Defenders of Wildlife, Oregon Wild, the Humane Society of the United State and the Rocky Mt. Elk Foundation.
We will have many varied issues coming before the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, and as chair of that committee, I will continue my bi-partisan approach to good governance and bring a balance of bills up for consideration.
Be engaged
Please remember that I can best serve your interests when I hear from you. If you have a comment or concern about pending legislation, please reach out to my office. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, email is probably the best way to have your opinions recorded. If I can help you navigate an issue or problem with a state agency, please don’t hesitate to contact me.
Rep. Brad Witt serves House District 31. He may be reached at:
- Email: Rep.BradWitt@oregonlegislature.gov
- Telephone: 503-986-1431
- 900 Court St NE, H-382, Salem, OR, 97301
- Website: www.oregonlegislature.gov/witt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.