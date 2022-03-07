The 2022 Oregon Legislative Session concluded on Friday, March 4, bringing a busy short session to a close.
There were some significant bills that passed through both Chambers during a compressed time frame.
Hot debate
Perhaps the most hotly debated was HB 4002 relating to agricultural worker overtime. This bill phases in a 40-hour work week over the next six years on Oregon farms and ranches. The legislative provisions include a refundable tax credit for farm employers when the overtime threshold is triggered.
Proponents felt it is a matter of fairness and equity that all workers in Oregon should have the same protections under employment law, noting that the life expectancy of an Oregon farm worker is 49 years, and their average income is $28,900. Which compares to a 79-year life span for all Oregonians who also have a median income of $56,300.
Opponents argued that paying overtime will put family farm operations at risk of financial failure. They also contend that employers will cap hours at 40 per week, and that agricultural workers will end up making less money overall.
I had hoped for more of a compromise bill that satisfied the needs of both farmers and their workers, but HB 4002 was developed over several years, and was amended during the session, so although imperfect, it is a starting point for equitable wages.
Most Oregon farmers describe themselves as “price takers” meaning the market determines the price they receive for their commodity. As the overtime rules are phased in over the next six years, I think we need to work to assist Oregon agricultural producers to transform their operations to become more profitable.
Oregon farmers and ranchers are known for producing a high-quality product, and that product deserves a premium price. We should invest in the promotion of our commodities, and a sustained “Buy Oregon First” campaign. We need to find ways to concentrate on farm-to-table food distribution, reducing both the middleman and transportation costs to get a fresher product to Oregon consumers while maximizing profits for Oregon farming operations. We can also build and enhance farm cooperatives to achieve higher prices, and facilitate value added product development.
Will these strategies work? A dairy cooperative in Tillamook has proven successful for more than 100 years. Farmer’s markets and farm stands continue to grow and expand throughout the state and fresh produce subscriptions and deliveries are on the rise.
I’m hoping that an agricultural task force can be formed which includes farmer and rancher stakeholders, legislators and state agencies such as the Department of Agriculture, Business Oregon, Oregon Economic and Community Development and the Oregon Sustainability Board to come together and find a path forward by using proven methods and creative approaches to strengthen the financial health of Oregon family farms. It will be a heavy lift, but I believe it could result in a true Oregon Solution.
Some of the bills that I helped sponsor that were approved this session include:
HB 4092 will modify the composition and duties of the Oregon Broadband Advisory Council so it will work more directly with the Oregon Broadband Office, providing oversight, recommendations and guidance to implement statewide broadband goals and supply input on grant awards to build out a statewide broadband network. Bridging the digital divide to provide internet in underserved areas has also become a federal priority, and Oregon is poised to receive more than $200 million from the American Rescue Plan, and Infrastructure and Jobs Act to invest in our broadband buildout. HB 4092 now moves to the Governor’s desk.
HB 4113 adds cancers covered by rebuttable presumption of occupational diseases for eligible non-volunteer firefighters. At issue here is adding bladder cancer for both female and male firefighters and including female reproductive system cancers as part of the cancers listed in ORS 656.802. In 2009, the initial cancers listed included prostate and testicular cancer, but did not include the equivalent cancers of the female reproductive system. Seen as an issue of equality and health for Oregon’s 276 female firefighters, this bill became law when Governor Brown signed it on Wednesday.
HB 4138 relates to workers’ compensation benefits and provides greater financial security for injured workers. Under worker compensation coverage an injured worker can receive time loss benefits, or a portion of their typical salary as they recover. When a medical provider determines the worker is “medically stationary” meaning their condition is unlikely to improve, the time loss benefits cease. Currently this determination could be applied retroactively leading to unexpected financial shortfalls for the injured worker. HB 4138 requires insurers to give written notice before suspending the time loss payment and limits the overpayment recovery. The bill now awaits the Governor’s signature.
SB 1567 requires bulk oil and fuel terminal vulnerability assessments in Columbia, Multnomah and Lane counties. Fuel terminal owners will need to complete seismic vulnerability studies to ensure resilience in our fuel supply in case of disaster and emergency. Understanding our vulnerabilities is the first critical step to increasing our seismic resilience. Approved in the House on the last day of the session, this bill now moves to the Governor’s office for consideration.
SB 1546 establishes the Elliott State Research Forest of land formerly constituting the Elliott State Forest. This legislation comes after three years of compromise and collaboration between members of the Elliott State Research Forest Advisory Committee. SB 1546 keeps the forest in public ownership, appoints Oregon State University to lead the research-driven management with the goal to implement important conservation outcomes, support rural economic vitality and self-sustaining revenue and a commitment to public access and use. The establishment of the Elliott State Research Forest received bi-partisan support and awaits the Governor’s signature.
SB 1589 implements a maximum loading weight for motorboats operating in the Newberg Pool seeking to obtain a towed watersport motorboat certificate. Heavier boats creating artificial waves have become a hazard for people swimming and in small non-motorized watercraft. This boat traffic has created a dangerous and destructive environment that cannot be sustained. SB 1589 protects people, riverbanks, water quality, wildlife and riverfront homeowner property. The bill passed both chambers and now awaits the Governor’s signature.
"Christmas Tree" Bill
Another bill passed at the end of the session was HB 5202 authorizing General Fund expenditures and is commonly known as the “Christmas Tree” bill, which included funding for several House District 31 projects.
- $984,000 to the City of St Helens for a central waterfront development project.
- $10 million for the City of Scappoose wastewater system improvements
- $10 million for the City of Clatskanie wastewater treatment plant
- $2 million for the Columbia County Courthouse life, safety and accessibility upgrades.
I am pleased to see the funding approved for these important projects, as I know they will go a long way to improve the livability of our communities.
Stay engaged
Even when I am not in Salem, I’m still working with constituents, community leaders and other elected officials on matters that impact our lives. We check our messages daily, so if you have a concern, comment or need help regarding a state issue or agency, please contact my office.
I am honored to represent you in the Oregon House of Representatives and look forward to hearing from you.
Brad Witt represents House District 31. He may be reached at
- Email: Rep.BradWitt@oregonlegislature.gov
- Phone: 503-986-1431
- Address: 900 Court St NE, H-382, Salem, OR, 97301
- Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/witt
