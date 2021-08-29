Back-to-School, Homecoming, "Friday Night Lights"... this time of year conjures up all kinds of nostalgic things at Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS).
COVID-19 has had an undeniable impact on our students. Yet, the kids in our community have continued to persevere through these unprecedented times. There is no easier way for this community to celebrate and recognize these students, than through co-curricular activities and events.
This fall, CMHS will be offering middle school and high school cross country, football and volleyball. All of the student-athletes that you see on the court/field/course are on-track to graduate, attend all of their classes, and abide by a higher standard of code of conduct for the honor and privilege of representing this school and community.
I often think of Tom Brokaw's quote when he refers to those kids who grew up during the Great Depression and went on to fight in World War II as "the greatest generation any society has ever produced."
That group was raised through an unprecedented time and went on to accomplish great things for this country, and the world. Is it possible that these students... in our town... at this time... can go on to be counted as "one of the greatest generations"?
While the goal is lofty, the sentiment remains. I invite everyone to attend a youth/school sporting event this fall and find ways to positively influence/encourage the children of our community towards greatness.
Ryan Tompkins is the Clatskanie Middle/High School Athletic Director and Dean of Students. He may be reached at 503-728-2146.
