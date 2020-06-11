We heard this week in the Joint Transportation Committee meeting about the impacts of COVID-19 and received updates from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
Public Transportation
Public transportation plays a key role in providing safe transportation for essential workers, medical appointments and obtaining groceries and other supplies. COVID-19 has impacted providers with early closures, service reductions, urban demand for service and rural demand for supplies. As we enter the Phase One and Two reopening, public transportation providers are required to implement new levels of cleaning and sanitation, obtain personal protective equipment for drivers, and limit ridership capacity to maintain physical distancing standards.
Testimony at Monday’s meeting clearly indicated that costs to provide public transportation are increasing, while revenue from fares is decreasing.
Department of Motor Vehicles
When the COVID-19 orders were implemented, DMV closed down the majority of their offices, with only four remaining open for the purpose of issuing commercial licenses.
They have now reopened 60% of their offices, but people do need to schedule appointments for prioritized transactions. More offices will open June 22 for prioritized transactions, and on August 3 all offices will be open and providing all services.
Many DMV services were consistently available by mail or online, including certain vehicle title registration and renewal, renewal of licenses, license reinstatement fees, dealer paperwork, driver records and insurance filings. Services that weren’t available included Class C driver license issuance, driver skill tests, license reinstatement, disabled parking placards and VIN inspections for new-to-Oregon vehicles.
ODOT Budget Projections
As elected state officials we have a fiduciary responsibility to oversee state agency budgets. The financial impacts of the COVID-19 shutdown were discussed in detail.
The Stay Home Save Lives order reduced overall traffic by 50%, cutting fuel sales, and reducing the fuel tax receipts by about $30 million over the March and April time period.
The commerce weight/mile tax has been resilient as people have purchased more goods, for example more groceries for in-home consumption instead of dining out. As the state reopens, more people are expected to travel, but traffic levels are not expected to normalize until next summer.
Even without the pandemic, the financial projections show that ODOT is facing some significant challenges. Revenue for the department is increasing at a rate of 2% each year, while their operational costs are increasing at a 6% rate. Currently revenue and expenditures are carefully matched, but moving forward without adjustment to operations or additional revenue, their budget will be $200 million short by 2025.
ODOT officials are taking immediate action to avoid this budgetary shortfall. They will have to do more with less, and that means focusing on the most critical problems, becoming more efficient, realigning service levels, shift costs from the State Highway Fund where appropriate and finding additional revenue.
Some of the strategies ODOT is working on is to prioritize projects in the highest use areas, implement new technology where they can streamline processes, and offer more online services. ODOT is also evaluating service areas where they can change service levels without significant negative impacts on customers, shift costs from the State Highway Fund to Federal Highway funds through expanded grant opportunities, and consider changes in DMV fees.
Legislators and the public will be included in all discussions as ODOT moves forward. At some point, it will be up to the Oregon Legislature to consider changes to DMV fees, some which currently do not cover the cost of service. The agency will continue to work with the Road User Fee Task Force to come up with recommendations for consideration by the legislature.
Real ID Implementation
Federal government response to the pandemic has resulted in an extended deadline for the Real ID implementation date. The new date is October 1, 2021 to use a driver’s license to travel on a commercial airline or access a secure federal building. Oregon DMV will begin issuing those licenses this July but will now have more than a year to meet consumer demand for the upgraded license. Given the expanded timeline, the department expects that many people will obtain the Real ID as part of their regular driver license renewal, and lessen the anticipated surge in applications.
Capitol Building status
As is the case with many public spaces, the Capitol Building remains closed to the public, but my office staff and I monitor our email and phone daily, and we are working to assist constituents. If you need help or have an issue or concern please feel free to contact my office.
Please take care of yourself and each other. Be Safe.
