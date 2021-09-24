This school year certainly feels different than any year before. Looking ahead, we are excited for the opportunity to change traditions and make memories in different ways. Though we know it may be even more work than what we are used to, the leadership class is excited for these new opportunities.
We have many ideas on how we can create an enjoyable school environment and it starts with making sure our students feel both connected and recognized. The beautiful thing about finally being back together again is that you can see just how much the students missed it. After a time when so many of us felt disconnected, it is now even more important for us to use our leadership roles as a positive example.
As students ourselves, we have struggled with staying motivated these past two years. Especially when we were fully remote learning. For us though, just getting to be back in the building again really boosted our motivation. “To be able to connect with my fellow peers and teachers through something other than a computer screen was really all I needed,” says ASB President, Grace Tallman. The biggest challenge will be keeping this same level of motivation among students. As the school year goes on we tend to lose the excitement that we had at the beginning of the year.
We hope to implement a new idea this year called connection weeks to help solve this problem. The idea of giving students a relaxing week where they have time to really connect with and get to know their peers better is something that was brought to our attention at a recent leadership training. These events would take place at the time of the year when students need it most. For example, it would give them a reason to look forward to rather than dread the week after Winter Break or the week before Finals Week. We feel that by providing students something like this we can help to encourage positive mental health, while also improving school spirit.
Now, more than ever, is a time for us to use our leadership roles for the betterment of our school. ASB Vice-President, Cadence Doan, hopes “that we are able to create an environment where everyone feels welcome and safe, and that coming into the building continues to be something people look forward to throughout the year.” Despite the circumstances, we hope to make this school year one that all students will remember for years to come.
Grace Tallman is the ASB President at Clatskanie Middle/High School. Cadence Doan is the ASB Vice President at Clatskanie Middle/High School. Both are seniors. Clatskanie Middle/High School may be reached at 503-728-2146.
