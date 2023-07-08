Aikta Marcoulier

Aikta Marcoulier

 Courtesy from Waldrons Photography

I am proud to be a first generation Asian-American with parents who immigrated to this country for the opportunities all Americans enjoy today.

My father, who is a trained physician, delivered phonebooks at night while my mother held jobs in a nursing home and cut fabric at a local store. My mother was also a medical resident at the University of Chicago three hours away from her daughters, who lived in Iowa.

