As we continue to partner with federal, state and local resources during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are adapting our resources to meet the ever increasing needs of Oregonians.
The Oregon Employment Department is receiving tens of thousands of requests for Unemployment Insurance, as so many businesses have shut down putting people out of work. In a normal week, about 5,000 the Unemployment Insurance claims are filed. For the week of March 15th, there were nearly 77,000 applications submitted, and they continue to pour in at an astounding rate. The Oregon Employment Department is concentrating their efforts on helping unemployed and displaced workers, and want to share the following information:
Claim Status, Online and Phone Questions –
- File online and you do not need to call in to check on its status;
- You will be contacted to complete the process;
- Email them at OED_COVID19_info@oregon.gov if you have a question, but if the question is about the status of your claim, please know that you will be contacted to complete the process;
- The U.S. Department of Labor and the Oregon Employment Department have relaxed SOME of the criteria to address COVID-19 related unemployment and this will be part of processing claims.
They are adding staff, more workspaces for social distancing purposes, and are working Saturdays. The department has filed emergency rules for processing COVID-19 related unemployment insurance, and working with the federal government to implement the federal changes as soon as possible.
If you have lost your health insurance as result of becoming unemployed, there is information and resources available through the Oregon Health Authority. Job loss and health insurance coverage (OHA) and Your guide to getting health care coverage in Oregon (OHA / DCBS)
If you need food, there are local resources available through Partner for Hunger Free Oregon, and the Oregon Food Bank.
- Oregon Food Bank Statewide Food Finder - an online resource available in English, Spanish, Russian, Chinese, Vietnamese and Arabic to connect individuals to food assistance in their area.
- Food Access and COViD -19 - a resource from Partner for Hunger-Free Oregon to connect people to SNAP, Schools Meals and more.
The Joint Coronavirus Response Committee developed legislative recommendations for Oregon’s response to the pandemic, and initially we thought Governor Brown would call a special session this week to consider their plan. The Governor has the authority to call the special session, but she is waiting to see the impacts of the federal stimulus package.
Oregon’s budget depends on payroll taxes, and with so many people out of work and businesses closed, it is likely we will need to rebalance Oregon’s budget which runs through June 2021.
Efforts to slow the spread COVID-19 continue with the Stay Home, Save Lives public awareness campaign launched by Governor Brown. People should be stay at home as much as possible, only going out when absolutely necessary. You can still take walks, shop for essentials, and enjoy your on-line community of friends. Stay connected in other ways, with frequent telephone calls to family and friends you are unable to visit.
Due to the Governor’s orders, the Capitol Building remains closed to the public, but we monitor our email and phone daily, and we are working to assist constituents during these uncertain times. If you need help, or have an issue or concern regarding a state agency, contact my office and we will see what can be done.
Stay Home, Save Lives, it is the best strategy we have to slow the spread of COVID-19. Please take care of yourself and each other. Be Safe.
Rep. Brad Witt serves House District 31. He may be reach at:
• Email: Rep.BradWitt@oregonlegislature.gov
• Telephone: 503-986-1431
• Capitol Building: 900 Court St NE, H-382, Salem, OR, 97301 • Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/witt.
