In the prepared statement printed in The Chief last week, the Columbia Riverkeepers, the 1000 Friends of Oregon, and their supporters are misrepresenting the facts again.
The property known as “Port Westward” has been owned by the Port of Columbia County since 1966. It has been zoned “Industrial” all of that time - 56 years. From 1942 until 1965, the approximately 900 acres was owned by the U.S. military which called it the Beaver Army Storage Point and the Beaver Army Terminal. The name changed to “Port Westward” in 1967 when the Port of St. Helens (now the Port of Columbia County) leased it to a California company called Westward Industries. Portland General Electric (PGE), which operates three generating plants on the property, assumed the lease in 1972.
Some of the unused industrially-zoned land at Port Westward is being leased to Columbia River Farms for grazing and to local mint grower, Mike Seely. Seely does not own any land at Port Westward. He does own land on the Beaver Drainage District which is zoned for agriculture.
Opponents of economic development at Port Westward repeatedly use the term “Port Westward” as synonymous with the Beaver Drainage District. That is very misleading, very far from the truth, and gives a false impression to people who do not have complete historical and geographical knowledge of the property.
The Beaver Drainage District contains about 6,000 acres. The original Port Westward occupies just over 900 acres. No one lives on Port Westward, there is no “Port Westward Community.”
In 2010, the Port purchased 837 acres adjacent to Port Westward from Greenwood Resources, which is phasing out its hybrid poplar plantations around Clatskanie. Greenwood wanted to sell. No one lives on that land either. The Port purchased it with the goals of addressing a state-declared critical shortage of marine industrial sites on the Columbia River, creating much-needed local family wage jobs, and providing revenue for our many tax-supported public services.
Since the Port first filed to rezone that 837 acres in 2013, there has been a seemingly endless stream of applications, appeals, remands, modifications, and resubmissions. No one has benefited from this but the lawyers and the professional obstructionists.
Answers have been provided many times to the questions raised repeatedly by the Riverkeepers, the 1000 Friends, Mike Seely, and others who do not want to see family wage jobs in our community and high valuation revenues for our schools, first responders, county roads, library, parks and recreation, cemetery districts, 4-H, vector control, etc. As of last year, when the Port resubmitted the rezone request yet again with more answers, only one question supposedly remained as far as the Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) was concerned. “Is rezoning the property ‘reasonably compatible’ with the surrounding farms.”
Obviously, it is!
Farms have existed around the industrially-zoned property at Port Westward for over 80 years. Assuming the rezone is eventually approved, there would still be 4,000 acres zoned for agriculture on the Beaver Drainage District. Until new industry is sited on the port-owned land it will remain in agricultural use. The rezoning proposal allows for large buffer zones between industrial development and surrounding farmland.
Additionally, there are thousands of agriculturally-zoned lands on the rest of the Clatskanie area dikelands - the Johns, Clatskanie, Marshland, Midland, Magruder, Westland, and Webb drainage districts. Most of those roughly 10,000 acres are under-utilized for agriculture.
Columbia County contains over 440,000 acres of which about 90 percent - roughly 396,000 acres - is zoned “natural resources,” exclusively for farm, forest, timber, wetlands, etc. We can spare another 837 acres to create employment for the 70 percent of local workers who have to travel outside the county to find jobs.
In previous remands and resubmissions to LUBA, the types of industries that would be allowed have been limited to: 1. Forestry and wood products processing, production, storage, and transportation; 2. Dry bulk commodities transfer, storage, production, and processing; 3. Liquid bulk commodities processing, storage, and transportation; 4. Natural Gas and derivative products, processing, storage, and transportation; and 5. Breakbulk storage, transportation, and processing. Two of those - the liquid bulk commodities and the natural gas processing, storage and transportation - are already taking place at Port Westward.
I have read the 29 pages of legalese released last week by LUBA in response to the Columbia Riverkeepers and 1000 Friends of Oregon most recent appeal. Basically, LUBA has upheld those two organizations’ demands that Columbia County needs to expand the study area which may theoretically be negatively impacted by future, as yet unknown, industrial development within the already specified limitations on the 837 acres, and then imagine the worst possible effect those industries may have and how the imagined problem could be solved.
The rezoning proposal approved by the county already requires those issues be addressed in the permits from the county, state, and federal governments when an industry is actually proposed for the property. But now LUBA wants the county to expand the area in which it must imagine all the worst case scenarios of possible future industries, and specify how they would be addressed in the zoning document itself.
LUBA was established by the Oregon Legislature in 1979 to “(1) provide an accessible forum for resolving land use disputes quickly and efficiently and (2) make its decisions available as a decision making resource to state and local legislators, land use professionals, city and county land use decision makers, property owners and the citizens of Oregon.”
The three LUBA members are required to be attorneys, and are appointed by the governor to four year terms. The nation’s least popular governor, Kate Brown, appointed all the current members: board chair H.M. Zamudio, members Michele Gates Rudd and Melissa M. Ryan. In the 2021-23 biennium, LUBA’s staff increased from three to four - three of them lawyers. The budget for the seven-member agency increased from $2,273,639 in the 2019-2021 biennium to $2,626,826 in the current biennium - about a 15 percent increase. Most of the budget comes from Oregon’s general fund, but the LUBA attorneys are going to make up a small portion of the difference by increasing the cost of filing appeals from the current $200 to $300, and increasing the cost of citizens getting copies of their actions.
At least we know some people will get jobs out of this - the LUBA lawyers, the Riverkeeper lawyers, the 1000 Friends’ lawyers, and the lawyers the county and port must hire to fight them.
Deborah Steele Hazen is a Clatskanie resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.