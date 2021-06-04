Seniors, during this time of the year it is common to reflect back over your years in school.
Do you remember your first day of school? It was the day that you left your parents side and started on a journey that would last for 12 years, what you did know, was that each day you would return to the safety of your home and your parents. That first day had some anxiety, fear, trepidation and even some excitement for what was ahead of you.
It was an unknown road for you, but the journey would bring lots of memories, some filled with joy, rewards of success and even some heartache along the way. Even though you may have traveled the same road with your friends and been involved in the same experiences, you will each have a different story to tell.
Things will be remembered from your perspective and what was important to you at the time. Sounds, music, locations and fragrance’s will trigger your remembrance of both the good and troubled times. It is my hope that as you look back later in life that you will cherish the time you have spent in school, that you will have made connections with adults that have positively help mold and direct your life. That you will have made solid friendships that will last a lifetime and beyond.
Now you’re ready to embark on a longer journey where you will utilize all that you have learned and will seek for further education and learning. You have completed one of the most difficult years that you will experience, you have overcome some great struggles that have made you a better person and has refined your character and determination.
Remember the lives of those you have touch and those that have touched you. Never settle for mediocracy, you have learned “to do hard things” and to be successful at it. Search for those challenges that will make you better and lift you to higher ground. Return to your roots often to reflect on your accomplishments and what took you to setting and seeking your goals. Be proud of who you are, trust in your potential.
Go make your mark on the world. Be the leader doing good in your community. We are all depending on you for our future. As your principal I am proud to say, you are ready to meet the world.
Graden Blue is the principal at Rainier Jr/Sr High School. He may be reached at 503-556-3737.
