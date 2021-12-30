I hope all is well, and the New Year brings you blessings.
The year 2022 is looking better than what we have been through the last couple of years. The big news is the possibility of a renewable diesel plant. NEXT Energy will bring 240 family wage jobs to our area. NEXT will be the largest tax payer in Columbia County.
What NEXT would produce
Renewable diesel is a carbon reducing fuel, that has no soot or odder. It is very clean in both its production and use.
It is tank ready, meaning it requires no engine changes. California is converting all diesel plants and will require all trucks to use renewable diesel. It is a renewable fuel that can have a positive effect on our timber and farming. A carbon tax could have devastating effects on local business.
There are concerns about Next Energy on local farming. I hope and believe that NEXT and our local farming can be helpful partners. Brandon Schilling has hopes to create local farming. I fully support Brandon in his efforts. I hope that this something that the county could help with. It would be a carbon reducing project that would bring fresh and healthy food to our tables.
Humps
More good news and hopes, is the pending sale of the Hump's building. That is the center of our town and it would be great to see the lights on once again. It is planned for several different businesses.
Hope is that we can fill all our vacant buildings in the near future.
The City will be moving forward with a new sewer treatment plant. This is a very expansive venture that will be paid with grants. I would like to thank Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman and his fine staff for their hard work in securing these grants. This my no means is an easy task and will save Clatskanie tax payers a large sum of money.
COVID-19 pandemic
The hope for all, is that the COVID-19 pandemic will come to an end, and we can go back to normal lives.
The children are back in school and activities are returning. My heart goes out to all that have suffered under this terrible illness. Hope to see all well and happy.
We have much to be thankful living in a small town that no matter what we go through, we are always friends and neighbors.
I wish all well and happy New Year.
Mayor Bob
Clatskanie Mayor Bob Brajcich may be reached at 503-728-2622.
