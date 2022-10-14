Grant Victory

This summer Sheriff Brian Pixley was awarded over $940,000 in grant money from the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission, which will pay for two additional Sheriff’s Office detectives who will focus their investigations on the illegal production of marijuana.

As your District Attorney in Columbia County, but also as a Commissioner on the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission, I can tell you that Sheriff Pixley’s decision to seek this grant was a victory for our county because it will reduce all types of crime in our community.

