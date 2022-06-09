The following are messages to the 2022 graduating seniors at Clatskanie Middle/High School from Principal Jeff Williamson and Counselor Erika Andrews.
CMHS Principal Jeff Williamson
To our 2022 Seniors, I am very humble and proud to have been your Principal during your senior year.
I understand the road you have taken to finally reach your goal of Graduation. During this year I have had the pleasure of getting to know each of you and I’m so proud of all your accomplishments and hard work this year. I have seen first-hand the importance of extracurricular activities and the huge impact on your success as students.
I am so proud of all our students’ achievements from current grades to entrance into high(er) education next year. I also want to say a huge thank you to all the family members, friends, staff members and community members who have made me feel part of the wonderful Clatskanie Community - Thank you!
On behalf of our school community, we are very proud of your graduation and your future’s so bright. Congratulations and continue on your road of success.
CMHS School Counselor Erika Andrews
As a school community our students are blessed and fortunate to have a supportive foundation as well as outside organizations to provide our seniors an opportunity for post-secondary success.
Our graduates go on to continue their educational pursuits at colleges, universities and trade schools. In their senior year the students work tirelessly on college and scholarship applications with Ms. Kate Dines, the college and career readiness coordinator.
In recognition of the time and effort students have put in to earn money to support their goals: Aaron Adkinson, Ethan Baker, Caleb Bostic, Jose Cueto, Stephen Hartley, Keagen Holsey, Mikayla Hull, Reilly Norgren, Grace Tallman and Ryan Zechmeir have collectively earned in excess of $460,000.00 in scholarship funds.
If it was not for the outside organizations and the Clatskanie Foundation fundraising throughout the year these opportunities would not exist. To these organizations and foundations, we say thank you for your help and support.
To our graduating seniors in the class of 2022: Congratulations and continue to put forth the effort to make your dreams a reality and reach your goals!
We are all so proud of our 2022 Graduates.
Clatskanie Middle High School Principal Jeff Williamson and Counselor Erika Andrews may be reached at 503-728-2146.
