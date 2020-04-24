With the challenges COVID-19 has presented, we know this is a difficult time for everyone, but together we can make it through.
The Rainier School District is providing the following services to ensure our students and community are cared for:
- Free daycare (Cougar Care) for first responders, emergency workers, health care professionals, and essential personnel
- Free breakfast and lunch along set bus routes, with an additional five pick-up locations
- Distance learning for all via Google Classroom and/or paper packets
- Mental health support for students and families
- Special Education services and support
- Senior activities
Cougar Care
Cougar Care is free for children of our community’s first responders, emergency workers, health care professionals, and essential personnel during the COVID-19 crisis. Cougar Care is located at Hudson Park Elementary and operates from 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Friday. Currently, we are serving 18 children in the emergency childcare program. Cougar Care will operate through June 9, 2020.
Meals/student deliveries
Our Nutrition Services department has been working tirelessly to ensure children ages 1-18 are provided with breakfast and lunch daily. Meals are delivered daily via bus routes. Delivery of tech packs (Chromebooks) and paper instructional packets are coordinated with the meal deliveries. Student and family needs are frequently changing, and Rainier School District is committed to responding to the needs of everyone in a timely and supportive manner.
Distance Learning for all
Rainier School District offices and schools closed on Monday, March 16. While our schools are closed, learning has continued from home. Distance learning was implemented on April 6th across the district, where students and staff continue virtual learning from home. Computers are delivered to all families and students upon request.
Rainier School implemented Google Classroom for virtual learning. Fortunately, most Rainer students are well-versed with Google Classroom, (which is where links to multiple resources for students and staff are housed). Teachers are posting the assignments to their Google Classroom on a regular basis. Students communicate with their teachers through this platform, as well. Many teachers utilize the Google Meet feature to provide opportunities for live interaction during the week. Google Classroom allows for two-way communication. Assignments are posted on Google Classroom by each teacher. If students and parents opt-out of online learning, instructional packets are issued instead.
Mental health services
We know many of our families are experiencing challenges and hardships during this unprecedented time. Our teachers and Mental Health team are working tirelessly to personally connect with families virtually on a regular basis. Teachers are able to connect with students and families via live virtual meetings through the Google Meet and Google Classroom platforms. In addition, phone calls and emails are being utilized to also connect with families.
Special education services and support
Rainier School District is providing Specially Designed Instruction, which aligns with Oregon Department of Education guidance regarding Distance Learning for All. Case managers are acting as a point of contact for Special Education students and prioritizing parent preference, student need, and family support. Each case manager is providing support focused on care, community, and continuity of learning.
Senior activities
Rainier School District is working on a plan to ensure our seniors get to have a graduation ceremony to recognize their accomplishments and hard work. Every Friday night until June 12, at 8:20 p.m., the football stadium lights are illuminated to honor the class of 2020, and we are adding something new each week.
As we go through these challenging times I am reminded of the words of Rikki Rogers, “strength doesn’t come from what you can do. It comes from overcoming the things you once thought you couldn’t do.”
Michael Carter is the Rainier School District Superintendent. He may be reached at 503-556-3777.
